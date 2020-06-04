HuskyMaven
Scoutlook: 2021 UW Tight End Commit Quentin Moore

Trevor Mueller

Tight end Quentin Moore, newly committed from the junior-college ranks, has a skill set similar to Husky great Darrell Daniels, now in the NFL. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated analyst Trevor Mueller goes beyond height, weight and speed as he breaks down Moore's athletic ability.

Size: His 6-foot-5 1/2, 245-pound frame is the ideal size for a Division 1 tight end.

Speed: Moore has the speed to line up outside. He has an explosive first step and reaches full acceleration quickly. He is a matchup nightmare for most linebackers and strong safeties.

Strength: Moore packs a punch when on the line. He is a violent blocker who gains leverage on defenders by getting low and exploding into the chest. He does not stop pushing until the whistle.

Hands: Quentin has fantastic hands with a massive catch radius. He has sure hands in traffic and secures the ball when a hit is coming. He has the concentration to complete balls that are thrown below his knees. He uses his height to high-point balls down the middle with defenders on his hips.

Footwork: Moore has excellent footwork. He stays wide in athletic positions to gain leverage. He is balanced and moves well in traffic for 5- to 7-yard receptions.

Football IQ: Playing at the JUCO level has given Moore the advantage of learning his trade. On film, he does everything right. He is patient in chip situations before he goes into his route. He understands blocking schemes and easily gets to the next level to block linebackers. On short-yardage situations, Moore knows where the first-down marker is and breaks his routes to the sideline accordingly.

Scoutlook: Quentin Moore is a steal for the UW program. He is a vicious blocker who seeks contact. His most impressive ability is his big-play prowess. He has the opportunity to be next in the line of highly accomplished Husky tight ends. He can be a player that moves the sticks and one who can exploit the seam.

 Husky Comparison: Darrell Daniels

