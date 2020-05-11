Scoutlook: Sam Huard, a QB Ready for Immediate Success

Size: Although he's not the 6-foot-5 standard, Sam Huard has acceptable height for a pocket passer. His 175-pound frame has room for muscle.

Arm: Huard is a hard thrower. There is not a pass on the field that he can't complete. He throws fades and deep outs with a quick release. He is a smooth passer and his touch is finely tuned to put his receivers in the best spots to make catches. This is one reason he's the No. 1 pro-style QB in the nation for the 2021 class.

Footwork: Huard has smooth footwork and maneuvers well in the pocket. The footwork enables him to step into a throw at any time.

Pocket Awareness: Huard is comfortable in the pocket and moves up confidently. He avoids panic when the pocket breaks down and makes strong throws to his receivers.

Football IQ: Huard understands the game on a deep level. He diagnoses defensive sets and finds ways to exploit them. He processes information quickly to make the best throws on the field. His understanding of the game makes him more decisive as a leader.

Scoutlook: Huard has all the tools to be the next great quarterback to come through Montlake. His talent is off the charts. His arm alone separates him from the rest of his class. His smooth release and accuracy make him ready for D-1 football. He controls the huddle and sets his teammates up for success to the point he'll compete for the starting job right away.

Husky Comparison: Brock Huard