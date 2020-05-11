HuskyMaven
Scoutlook: Sam Huard, a QB Ready for Immediate Success

Trevor Mueller

Size: Although he's not the 6-foot-5 standard, Sam Huard has acceptable height for a pocket passer. His 175-pound frame has room for muscle.

Arm: Huard is a hard thrower. There is not a pass on the field that he can't complete. He throws fades and deep outs with a quick release. He is a smooth passer and his touch is finely tuned to put his receivers in the best spots to make catches. This is one reason he's the No. 1 pro-style QB in the nation for the 2021 class.

Footwork: Huard has smooth footwork and maneuvers well in the pocket. The footwork enables him to step into a throw at any time.

Pocket Awareness: Huard is comfortable in the pocket and moves up confidently. He avoids panic when the pocket breaks down and makes strong throws to his receivers.

Football IQ: Huard understands the game on a deep level. He diagnoses defensive sets and finds ways to exploit them. He processes information quickly to make the best throws on the field. His understanding of the game makes him more decisive as a leader.

Scoutlook: Huard has all the tools to be the next great quarterback to come through Montlake. His talent is off the charts. His arm alone separates him from the rest of his class. His smooth release and accuracy make him ready for D-1 football. He controls the huddle and sets his teammates up for success to the point he'll compete for the starting job right away.

Husky Comparison: Brock Huard

Back for More: Oft-Injured Kizer Looks for Relief, Close-Out Playing Time

His football career has been interrupted multiple times by back injuries.

Dan Raley

by

Patrick T

Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon Says USC, Other Updates

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Mike Martin

Dust in the Wind? NCAA Takes on Kansas, Blue Bloods

The college basketball playing field has never been even, but there are signs that the NCAA finally might be doing something about it.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: UW Knocked Out Trojans But Couldn't Beat Them

The Huskies had their chances to beat USC in 1971 but they did everything except win the game. It was brutal at times.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Scoutlook: Caden Jumper, Big Enough and Tough Enough at TE Already

Caden Jumper is a tight-end commit for Washington's 2021 class from Eatonville, Washington. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look at Jumper's game.

Trevor Mueller

Changing Places: Pac-12 Incoming Transfers Could Face Unwanted Delays

Many of these players were counting on using a one-year waiver to compete in games right away, but that hasn't happened yet.

Dan Raley

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin: 49ers Are a Good Fit for Free-Agent Salvon Ahmed

The San Francisco NFL team is eager to see if it got a steal in the speedy yet undrafted Washington running back.

Dan Raley

Scoutlook: Voi Tunuufi, In a Rush to Be a Productive UW Rusher

Voi Tunuufi is a defensive lineman commit for Washington's 2021 class. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look into the game of Voi Tunuufi.

Trevor Mueller

LISTEN: Interview with 2021 D-line commit Voi Tunuufi

Explosive defensive tackle Voi Tunuufi talks about his game and his decision to commit to Washington. A surprise guest head coach, Brandon Matich gives some insights into Tunuufi.

Trevor Mueller

PODCAST: Former UW Assistant Gary Pinkel Joins 'Find Your Summit'

Five years ago, Gary Pinkel was diagnosed with cancer. The former Washington assistant coach for Don James resigned his post as Missouri head coach to be with his family during his cancer treatment. He still considers himself to be a Husky at heart. This is his story.

Mike Martin