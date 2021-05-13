Scoutlook: Tall with Velocity, Stratton is an Intriguing Recruit

Jackson Stratton made himself a University of Washington quarterback of the future when the La Jolla, California, recruit orally committed to the Huskies over the weekend, becoming the third known player to join Jimmy Lake's class of 2022.

He's the first quarterback to commit to the UW following the signing of highly regarded Sam Huard, who recently took part in spring practice as a true freshman.

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller breaks down Stratton's game here.

Size: At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Stratton is the ideal size for a pocket passer.

Speed: As far as pocket passers are concerned, Stratton has good speed when moving around. He's confident when he keeps the ball and can beat defenders who take poor angles.

Arm Strength: Going into his senior year at La Jolla High School, the quarterback showed he can really sling the ball. He can put it on a receiver quickly across the middle and has good touch down the sideline. The next step in his game is more zip on his ball to the opposite hash.

Footwork: Stratton has steady feet, moves in the pocket well and keeps himself balanced to make a quality throw.

Pocket Awareness: Stratton is very comfortable in the pocket. He's decisive in his actions to step up and make a throw when pressure is coming and he doesn't hesitate to let it go when the pocket is breaking down.

Scoutlook: Jackson Stratton has the potential to be a quality starter at Washington. Coming into the program a year after Huard will give him time to develop his talents and learn the offense. Based on his tools and football IQ, the Huskies are poised to have a seamless transition to a high-caliber upperclassmen in this signal-caller from California.

Husky Comparison: Cody Pickett.