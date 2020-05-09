HuskyMaven
Scoutlook: Voi Tunuufi, in a Rush to be a Productive UW Rusher

Trevor Mueller

Size: At 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds, Voi Tunuufi is a load as a three-technique defensive lineman. His height is average for the position, but a little below average for an outside pass rusher.

Speed: Tunuufi’s explosive first step is a boon for him and among the best in the nation. His quick-twitch explosiveness is similar to Aaron Donald off the snap. His speed allows him to fall back into coverage even at his weight.

Strength: Tunuufi is strong at the point of attack with the ability to shed offensive linemen. He has average strength for a D-1-level lineman of his size.

Hands: Strong hands and violent bursts are what separate Tunuufi from other linemen. Combining the two, he can disengage blockers to make tackles and disrupt dropbacks.

Footwork: Players of his size don’t move like he does. His footwork in the trenches is above average for a player a year away from college. Whether spinning or stunting ,Tunuufi has excellent balance to go with his speed.

Football IQ: Tunuufi knows how to get to the quarterback. He watches a lot of film on opponents to learn tendencies and exploit weaknesses. He mixes moves to keep O-linemen off balance when rushing the passer. He also understands how to play in coverage as a stand-up linebacker or rush end.

Scoutlook: Tunuufi is an intriguing prospect whose explosive first step will wow the coaches when he arrives for fall camp. He can play different positions but fits most as a three-technique pass rusher. He will compete for a spot in the rotation, depending on player departures, by the end of the 2020 season.

Husky comparisons

Skill: Levi Onwusurike

Speed: Hau’oli Kikaha

