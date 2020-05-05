HuskyMaven
Scoutlook: Zakhari Spears, a Future UW Defensive Back with Promise

Trevor Mueller

Size: At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Spears is the ideal size for the longer-levered cornerback. His wingspan benefits his solid frame.

Speed: Self-reported 40 time of 4.5 seconds. Spears is a longer-striding defender who can run down running backs and receivers from long distance. He has average D-1 speed for a cornerback at short range.

Strength: His strength is a major part of his game. He jams receivers on the line, overpowers them and uses his solid frame to break up passes. He's strong at the point of attack and is not afraid to stick his shoulder into a runner.

Hands: Spears' hands are a decided advantage and what separates him from other defensive backs. He understands hand placement to jar balls free.

Feet: Spears’ footwork is excellent. His fundamentally sound technique keeps him in the hip pocket of receivers, giving him the best opportunity to break up passes. His technique helps him adjust to plays and exert his physicality.

Football IQ: Spears' instincts put him in positions to make plays that others can't. He has a knack for leaving his receiver to break up passes intended for other players. As a tackler, he knows when to explode on the ball-carrier and when to break down and wrap up. He diagnoses plays and takes better routes to make up for his average speed.  

Scoutlook: Spears has all of the makings of an exceptional Pac-12 defensive back. His ball skills and footwork separates him from others. He can defend passes and make tackles in the open field will enable him to excel at the next level on the outside or at safety. He never gives up on plays, often coming from the other side of the field to drag down ball carriers.

Husky Comparison: Kevin King

