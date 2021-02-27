Second UW Commit from Nevada Re-Opens Recruiting

Sir Mells tweets out other offers after pledging his commitment to the Huskies in December.

A day after Nevada two-way end Anthony Jones withdrew his recruiting commitment to the University of Washington football program, high school teammate Sir Mells, a defensive tackle, appears to have done the same.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Mells, in fact, was tweeting out a scholarship offer from Arizona on Saturday morning, the day after he fielded one from USC.

Earlier, Mells had deleted all references to the UW on his social-media account.

Jones and Mells were two of three teammates from Liberty High School in the Las Vegas suburbs and the class of 2022 who made a big public display over the likelihood of them continuing their football careers together on the college level in Seattle.

The other Liberty player and Husky commit is 4-star wide receiver Germie Bernard, who has made no indication that he is withdrawing his oral, non-binding pledge.

All three of these players visited Seattle and the UW campus together on an unofficial visit in December on the weekend the Huskies played and beat Arizona. Jones and Mells gave commitments to the Huskies a short time later, months after Bernard had committed during the summer.

What led to this sudden disconnect with these two linemen from Liberty — both judged as 3-star recruits — is not entirely clear, though it might be nothing more than their recruiting stock went up.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Jones, when reached on Friday, said he simply wanted to re-open his recruitment and reconsider his options, and suggested that he wasn't done with the Huskies. It might not have been coincidental that Oregon had reached out and offered him.

There is speculation that Jones and Mells, who both could end up as defensive players at the college level, lost some interest in the UW after defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski took the same job at Texas.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated