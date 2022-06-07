Small-Town Alabama Back Has Big-Time Offer Total, with UW Latest in Pursuit

To reach Elba, Alabama, population 3,508, it is best to catch a regional flight to Montgomery and drive the remaining 80 miles south on U.S. 331. The Pea River, so named because it's green in color, parallels the eastern side of this community and connects all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. The Florida state line is 35 miles away. Burger King and Dairy Queen provide fine dining in the center of town.

This also is home to Alvin Henderson, a showcase running back for the 2A Elba High School Tigers.

While most college football recruiters don't know much about Elba, they're scrambling to find out everything they can about the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Henderson.

He's the hot, new thing for talent sleuths everywhere.

Having just completed his freshman year of school, Henderson holds 43 college scholarship offers and counting, with the most recent one coming on Monday from the University of Washington.

His highlight footage shows him wearing jersey No. 6, lining up in the antiquated Wing T formation and taking direct snaps play after play after play.

None of the well-known recruiting websites nor his local newspaper the Elba Clipper have any cumulative rushing stats on him, such is the nature of dealing with small-town Alabama. Yet it appears that Henderson used his elite speed to chalk up at least 25 touchdowns during his ninth-grade season for a 10-2 team.

He scored on an 80-yard dash against Zion Chapel, one of his five TDs in that encounter. He went 69 for six points against Daleville, 41 against Cottonwood to score. He rushed for 203 yards and 4 TDs on only 9 carries against Ranburne.



Henderson's jet speed is unmistakable, but the level of football competition trying to tackle him appeared a bit on the questionable side on the video clips, with a lot of lumpy or underdeveloped players failing to wrap up and consequently giving chase.

However, highly reputable college programs such as defending national-champion Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Stanford and USC are among the others who like what they see so far and have put in early bids for this Class of 2025 breakaway threat.

Curiously, home state powerhouse Alabama hasn't got in line yet, but coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide likely know they can pursue him at any time over the next couple of years and still have a good shot at signing the kid if they choose.

