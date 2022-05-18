Skip to main content

Small-Town, Two-Way End Has UW Among Final 5 Choices

This recruit made the switch from tight end to running back when a need arose.

Kade Eldridge is a small-town kid with some fairly big college football options.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound two-way end from Lynden Christian High School disclosed on social media that he's pared his dozen scholarship options to five: Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington and Washington State.

Eldridge hails from the U.S.-Canada border town of Lynden, Washington, population 14,000, many of them of farmers with sons who are basketball players.

However, the 3-star Eldridge from the Class of 2023 is that rare football player for this rural community that has two lower-level 1A high schools. 

He received his Husky offer on March 25 — the same day he was in Michigan touring its football facilities. 

So athletic for his size, Eldridge comes off a junior season in which he was pressed into service as a running back for Lynden Christian because his team lost its starter to an injury.

He handled this assignment well, responding by putting up 794 yards combined rushing and receiving and scoring 11 touchdowns. As an edge rusher, he supplied 62 tackles, including 15 for lost yardage and 4.5 sacks.

By narrowing his college choices to five, Eldridge eliminated Boise State, California, Colorado State, Columbia, Nevada, Oregon State and Utah from consideration.

 

