State-line Minnesota Defensive Lineman Receives Husky Offer

Elinneus Davis can be found in the small Minnesota town of Moorhead, located on the North Dakota state line and a suburb of Fargo, which means Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football recruiters had to look long and hard to find him.

This past weekend, the 6-foot-3, 296-pound defensive lineman from Moorhead High School disclosed on social media that he's received an offer from the Huskies, joining those he already has in hand from Iowa State, Kansas and North Dakota State.

For the class of 2023, Davis appears physically mature for his age and resembles someone likely to receive a lot more recruiting attention once more schools learn about him.

While he plays on the other side of the ball, he carries a similar physique only taller to that of former Husky center and All-Pac-12 selection Nick Harris, now with the Cleveland Browns, and when off the field he looks a lot like him, too, appearing ever so studious in his thick glasses.

Davis is a three-sport athlete for the Moorhead Spuds, competing in football, basketball and track. A dutiful son, he lends a hand in the family's African Market in Moorhead whenever he can.

“My father often works there alone, so I like to help in every way I can,” Davis said in a Moorhead school district story. “I work after practice and do my homework at the store during slower hours.”

Elinneus Davis hails from Moorhead, Minnesota, and has a UW offer. Twitter

When he was in grade school, Davis told how he watched NFL games after attending church and right away set a goal to someday play pro football, which his family has supported going on a decade.

"My parents believed in me the very first time I said it,” he said.

The Huskies apparently see something they like in Davis, as well.

