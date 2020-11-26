Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Friday Film Study: Talented Texan Caleb Berry Replays his HS Highlights

The Lufkin High School running back and Washington Husky commit joins Trevor Mueller to review his senior year game film.
During his recruitment, running back Caleb Berry from Lufkin High School in Lufkin, Texas,  received specific instructions from the University of Washington coaching staff: use your size. 

Standing 6-foot and 213 pounds, Berry has top-end speed not typically seen in prospects his size. 

Yet a nagging shoulder injury in 2019 prevented him from running through tacklers. This past season, while showing off that elite speed and power, he broke his leg in a game. 

For Caleb Berry, the best is still yet to come. 

The talented Texan joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to review game film of his senior year. 

