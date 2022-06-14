Texas Edge Rusher Narrows List to UW and Others

After Trey Wilson visited Seattle, he eliminated three-fourths of his suitors.

The University of Washington football program is just about due to come up with another accomplished Texas player. Trey Wilson would be as welcome of an addition as any of them out there.

A week after touring Montlake and then inspecting Utah before heading home to the Dallas area, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher from Lakeview Centennial High in Garland has narrowed his college choices.

He's still got a long way to go — on Monday, Wilson whittled his list from 32 scholarship offers to eight.

The finalists: Baylor, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Stanford, USC, Utah and Washington.

Among the schools no longer in the running: Michigan, Florida State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Houston TCU and Texas Tech.

The Huskies seemed to pull out all stops on Wilson's visit, at least crowding more people around him than they normally do for the standard promotional recruiting photo shoot. This was his second trip to Seattle after taking an unofficial visit in April.

Since Kalen DeBoer took as coach, the UW has offered scholarships to two dozen Texas recruits, counting all classes.

Wilson had a previous connection with current recruiting director Courtney Morgan when the latter was at Michigan.

Wilson told recruiting site 247Sports about hanging out with UW edge rusher Sav'ell Smalls and meeting edge-rusher coach Eric Schmidt.

"He said a big thing for them was that they were going to lose like three guys from the room after this season, so he really likes the idea of getting me in early [for spring football] and, if I do everything I am supposed to do, I could make an impact early there," Wilson said of Schmidt.

The pull for him to stay home and play is minimal, with Baylor the only Texas school still in the running for his services. He should have a decision by the end of the summer.

