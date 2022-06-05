Texas Recruit Clocks 4.28 40 and Draws Immediate UW Offer

Huskies hustle to propose a scholarship to Zion Kearney from Hightower High School.

Word travels fast.

So does Zion Kearney.

On Saturday morning at a TCU football camp in Fort Worth, this extra-swift Texas wide receiver from Hightower High School south of Houston wowed everyone by running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds.

Within a few hours, Kearney had a scholarship offer in hand from the University of Washington.

Coming off his sophomore season, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from the Class of 2024 plays for a team called the Hurricanes.

At the camp, Kearney was a lightning bolt.

A tornado.

A sudden seismic activity, all at once.

He was deemed the star of TCU's weekend festivities and now considered one of the faster recruits nationwide, besides becoming a prospective Husky.

Kearney is just now getting everyone's attention across the recruiting landscape. A 40 time that sizzles at 4.28 tends to make everyone scramble.

For an 11-3 Hightower team in Missouri City, Kearney comes off a modest 15-catch, 244-yard, 2-touchdown performance.

He holds offers from Houston, SMU, North Texas, USTA, Prairie View A&M, Tulsa, Charlotte, Grambling State, Minnesota, Indiana and now Washington. His hometown Texas A&M recently had him in for an unofficial visit.

News of what he did was all the rage on the camp circuit. It brought him instant notoriety. It all happened so quick.

The dash.

The Husky offer.

His enhanced reputation.

