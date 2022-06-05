Skip to main content

Texas Recruit Clocks 4.28 40 and Draws Immediate UW Offer

Huskies hustle to propose a scholarship to Zion Kearney from Hightower High School.

Word travels fast.

So does Zion Kearney.

On Saturday morning at a TCU football camp in Fort Worth, this extra-swift Texas wide receiver from Hightower High School south of Houston wowed everyone by running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds.

Within a few hours, Kearney had a scholarship offer in hand from the University of Washington.

Coming off his sophomore season, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from the Class of 2024 plays for a team called the Hurricanes.

At the camp, Kearney was a lightning bolt.

A tornado.

A sudden seismic activity, all at once.

He was deemed the star of TCU's weekend festivities and now considered one of the faster recruits nationwide, besides becoming a prospective Husky.

Kearney is just now getting everyone's attention across the recruiting landscape. A 40 time that sizzles at 4.28 tends to make everyone scramble. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For an 11-3 Hightower team in Missouri City, Kearney comes off a modest 15-catch, 244-yard, 2-touchdown performance.

He holds offers from Houston, SMU, North Texas, USTA, Prairie View A&M, Tulsa, Charlotte, Grambling State, Minnesota, Indiana and now Washington. His hometown Texas A&M recently had him in for an unofficial visit.

News of what he did was all the rage on the camp circuit. It brought him instant notoriety. It all happened so quick.

The dash.

The Husky offer.

His enhanced reputation.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Kasen Kinchen plays tight coverage during the spring game.
Football

Former Husky Walk-On Cornerback Kinchen Joins WSU

By Dan Raley3 hours ago
Dillon Gresham has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Take Another Mountain Hike, Offer Another San Jacinto Receiver

By Dan Raley5 hours ago
Landon Bell has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Nevada WR, Try to Restore Liberty High Relationship

By Dan Raley6 hours ago
Samuel Harris has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Young San Diego Running Back Has Need for Speed, UW Offer

By Dan Raley9 hours ago
Jordan Ross has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Go Looking for Another John Ross, Offer SoCal Speedster

By Dan Raley10 hours ago
Tuli Letuligasenoa welcomes the Saturday rain.
Football

Dozen Huskies Named to Athlon Preseason All-Pac-12 Team

By Dan RaleyJun 3, 2022
Malachi Durant has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Shades of Looker and Kralik, UW Offers Another Puyallup Receiver

By Dan RaleyJun 3, 2022
The Huskies face Arkansas State for the first time this past season.
Football

Let the Predictions Begin: One Man's 2022 Husky Football Forecast

By Dan RaleyJun 3, 2022