Governor, Washington HS leaders Meet to Address Athletics Shutdown

Tracy Ford, a former college football player who now trains athletes competing at the high school, college and pro levels, wants state decision-makers to know that mental health is on the line as the pandemic keeps local sports idle.

The Ford Sports Performance founder offered his insights prior to Washington governor Jay Inslee meeting on Thursday morning with leaders of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association to discuss restarting high school sports.

"We need to start looking at the things that will happen when kids don't have school and after school activities," Ford said. "There are kids that need school and sports to get the social interaction they need that they often won't get at home."

Six months following Inslee's initial "Stay at home" order, the immediate future of high school football, and fall sports, in general, remains in doubt.

"It's not only sports that are affected, but it's students in general," Ford said.

Ford Sports Performance came into existence to provide not only training but other services that benefit prospective athletes. It's helped elevate the level of play for those high school, college and NFL players in its charge over the past six years, but it offers academic assistance, as well.

That was a big motivator behind the meeting involving the WIAA and Inslee.

"What about kid's mental health?" asked Ford, a father. "The depression rate will increase."

High school athletes have sounded this message as part of the Student Athletes of Washington movement in which they marched on Olympia and have requested to be heard by the WIAA.

One high school football player, who asked not to be identified, said Inslee doesn't put enough faith in people to be careful during the pandemic.

"Despite state basketball being taken away, baseball, track and field, soccer -- they think we're not capable of being smart enough to be careful?" he lamented. "We've seen how other states have implemented safety standards. We want to go forward not backwards."

Besides mental heath and social interaction, there are high stakes with the high school shutdown across the state. The University of Washington has 12 offers out to local players, including two of the top uncommitted players in the country in JT Tuimoloau and Emeka Egbuka.

"For those prospects, they're known quantities," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven recruiting analyst. "The delay could be devastating for many other players who have used their down time to their advantage to get bigger, faster, stronger only to go unnoticed."