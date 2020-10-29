SI.com
Trio of Washington O-line Targets Shines at The Opening Showcase

Trevor Mueller

University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake and offensive-line coach Scott Huff had to like what they heard coming out of Portland on Sunday. Husky offensive-line targets Landen Hatchett from Ferndale High School, O’Dea’s Mark Nabou and Rainier Beach’s Josh Conerly each traveled south, took part in The Open Showcase and looked impressive.

All three already have offers from the UW and are looking to improve their measurable times and show off the work they have been doing in lieu of the postponed football season. Each player showed why they're being courted by the Huskies.

Hatchett, a 2023 prospect, confirmed what jumps out of his high school highlight tape. Hatchett moved well laterally and was one of the best in the pulling drills.

Younger brother of current Husky lineman Geirean Hatchett, he has an offer in hand from Washington and is looking to build a national following and hear from coaches around the country. 

“Coaches say they like my lateral movement” he added. “They like my fast hands”.

Nabou is a highly regarded interior lineman from Seattle and the 2022 class. With offers from ASU, Oregon State and Washington, he likewise had a very productive day. He showed his multi-faceted ability to move well. What really stood out was his flexibility when moving in tight spaces. In one cone drill, he turned well by dropping his hips low to the ground.

One of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2022 class is Conerly. The Seattle recruit will be able to choose almost any program in the country. He has 24 offers from schools, among them Alabama, LSU, USC and, of course, Washington.

Conerly left no doubt why he's one of the best in his class by showing off his athleticism through elite shuffling to quick change of direction. 

On the recruiting side of things, Conerly has a positive attitude about the whole situation.

“It has been fun getting to meet a lot of new people across the country," he said. "Knowing that people want you is a good feeling.”

The Husky coaches will be in steady contact with these three. After seeing them live at The Opening, it's clear why they'll be in a battle to keep these talented players home. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
AimeeAllen
AimeeAllen

I really liked watching Hatchett. He will be the best out of the bunch i here bet..

Trev197
Trev197

He’s really good. His hudl shows off how good he is moving laterally.

