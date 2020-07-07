UW Commit McCutcheon Named to MaxPreps Preseason California All-State Team

Same as his father, Washington Husky defensive-back commit Dyson McCutcheon has been named as one of the top high school football players in the country by a national publication.

MaxPreps did the honors, describing the 5-foot-11, 170-pound McCutcheon as one of the best all-around players in the nation while selecting the Bishop Amat High School product to its preseason California All-State team.

His father, Daylon, was chosen as a USA Today All-American in 1994, also as a defensive back at Bishop Amat in the Los Angeles area.

Daylon McCutcheon, 1994 USA Today All-USA 1st Team DB Photograph of USA Today All-USA Team Award

This poster shown here has served a dual purpose: It reminds his father of the glory days but it also lets Dyson know that there was truth to his dad telling him the grind would be worth it.

"Growing up seeing all his awards, he would explain them and it did push me to try even harder," the younger McCutcheon said.

He's always had to deal with the burden of being "McCutcheon's son," but it's been something he learned to embrace.

"I feel like all my life I’ve been looked at as McCutcheon’s son," he said. "I’ve been working to win my own awards and accomplish personal goals I have set for myself."

Now the tables have turned. His father and grandfather are big fans of Dyson.

"My dad supports me 100 percent in everything I do and I think he gets happier than me when I accomplish something," Dyson McCutcheon said. "He had to deal with the same thing with my grandpa."

One thing he won't pursue during his senior season at Bishop Amat is his dad's No. 21

"It’s retired because of how good he did," Dyson McCutcheon said. "I wore 21 all of youth and now I wear 9."

Perhaps this is the best way to honor the family's legacy while carving his own path.

"He gave me the choice," Dyson said, "but I decided to just wear my own number and let his jersey stay retired."