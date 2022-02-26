UW Extends Offer to Local DB Coached by Ex-Husky Cooper

Marquawn McCraney has learned his football from a former Washington Husky so it shouldn't be all that surprising that now he has a chance to be one.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety and wide receiver on Friday received a scholarship offer from Kalen DeBoer's staff, adding to the feel-good story that has enveloped the suburban Seattle Highline High School football program.

McCraney is just a sophomore, a member of the Class of 2024, who counts the Husky offer as his first with the potential for many more.

Coached by one-time UW running back Deontae Cooper, McCraney and his teammates this past fall turned their perennial have-not team into a conference champion, first-time state-tournament participant and an 8-3 finisher.

McCraney, with his youth, size and speed, projects as a college defensive back with wide receiver his second position.

He plays for Cooper, who came to the UW and Steve Sarkisian's program from Perris, California, with a huge reputation as a breakaway running back and then proceeded to tear up his knees multiple times.

Cooper was able to overcome the disappointment and finish up his college career in a productive fashion for the UW and San Jose State.

Now he shares his positive attitude with players such as McCraney, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and keep pushing even when times get tough.

