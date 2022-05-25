UW Extends Scholarship Offer to Idaho's No. 1 Football Recruit

The Idaho Falls prospect has two dozen schools pursuing him.

Kenyon Sadiq has played a lot of high school football games at Idaho State University and the big receiver looks real comfortable whenever he's on the Big Sky field. On multiple occasions, he's reached up and over helpless defenders to make a scoring catch.

However, for anyone who still thinks this touted 6-foot-3, 210-pound player from Idaho Falls, Idaho, might be headed to an FCS school — Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State and NAU each have confidently offered him — it's time to let Sadiq go.

On Tuesday, the pass-catcher from Skyline High School received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, giving him 24 in all. His suitors also include Michigan, Texas, BYU, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Stanford and West Virginia.

So much for calling him the small-town kid.

Sadiq comes off a huge season for the state-champion Skyline High Grizzlies in which he pulled in 79 passes for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns. Showing top foot speed, he also rushed for a pair of touchdowns, threw for a score and intercepted two passes.

All of this has made him Idaho's No. 1 player for the Class of 2023 and a 4-star prospect in the eyes of 247Sports, just the sixth to come through Idaho. Former UW quarterback Colson Yankoff, now at UCLA, was another one of these high-end players.

Sadiq can thank the Skyline High coaching staff for patiently taking him in as a raw but promising player and turning him into a highly desirable college football prospect.

As for Idaho State, the Big Sky school in Pocatello, and 50 miles from Idaho Falls, will have to be satisfied with simply having had the opportunity to host Sadiq and his high school teammates.

