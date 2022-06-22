Fill 'Er Up: UW Lands Commitment From CB Named Diesel

The Huskies hope to flourish with another defensive back who answers to Gordon.

With a name like his, the Texas cornerback seemed like a natural fit for the University of Texas football program, at least where Steve Sarkisian's marketing campaign comes into play: all gas, no brakes.

However, Diesel Gordon — no relation to Kyler Gordon, other than they play the same position — will be leaving the Lone Star state to pursue his college football. On Wednesday, he gave his commitment to the University of Washington, bringing the Husky total to six.

Gordon joins running back Tybo Rogers, wide receivers Rashin Williams and Keith Reynolds and linebacker Deven Bryant, all Californians, and edge rusher Jacob Lane, a local prospect, as Husky pledges for the Class of 2023.

With his unusual first name, the 6-foot, 170-pound Gordon from Arlington's Seguin High School sounds a lot like an action star. Considered a 3-star recruit, he held offers from Arizona State, Utah, Colorado State, South Alabama and others.

For his 5A football team, Gordon most assuredly plays an aggressive style. He's seen on highlight videos repeatedly taking opponents off their feet with authoritative tackles.

On a kickoff, he ran nearly 70 yards in an arc to catch the return man from behind on his 18-yard line, preventing an almost sure touchdown.

Gordon began his career at Pantego Christian, like Seguin another Arlington high school, and played significant snaps on the varsity as a freshman there.

Diesel Gordon becomes the UW's sixth commitment. SMU

He also lines up at wide receiver, and is shown on video scoring on a 70-yard pass play over the middle in which he broke several tackles.

Since Kalen DeBoer's staff took over, the Huskies have offered scholarships to nearly two-dozen Texas recruits from all classes. They've now picked up a pair of cornerbacks, with Jaivion Green arriving with the new freshmen over the weekend.

The UW currently has six Texans on its roster in running backs Jay'Veon Sunday (Waco) and transfer Aaron Dumas (El Paso), a New Mexico transfer; back/receiver Will Nixon (Waco), a Nebraska transfer; wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (Lufkin), a Texas Tech transfer; offensive guard Vick Curne (Houston); and Jaivion Green (Houston).

