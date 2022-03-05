UW Offers Fourth Player from Mater Dei Powerhouse

The Huskies turn their attention to Daryus Dixson, a freshman cornerback.

The Huskies have all-everything offensive guard Myles Murao on the roster, two years in the program, eager to use him soon.

In recent months, they've previously extended firm scholarship offers to wide receiver Jeremiah McClure, linebacker Leviticus Su'a and tight end Spencer Shannon.

On Friday, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington staff offered yet a fourth current player from what is a gilded football neighborhood in cornerback Daryus Dixson.

All of them hail from Mater Dei High School, the Southern California football powerhouse in Santa Ana, an exalted program coming off a 12-0 national championship season.

DeBoer and his recruiters clearly feel that you need to go where the very best high school football talent is and see who you can encourage to come north to Seattle.

In the case of the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Dixson, he's not going anywhere for a while.

He's just a freshman,

Class of 2025.

Yet whoever gets him should be working him right now. There's going to be a lot of competition.

The tall and rangy Dixson comes that most recent Mater Dei championship season with 16 tackles, 4 pass breaks-up and a couple of interceptions, including one against St. John Bosco that he took 26 yards for a touchdown.

He's already being projected as the next great thing from a high school that has produced multiple Heisman Trophy winners

Against St. John Bosco, which is former Huskies Trent McDuffie, Sean McGrew and Terrell Bynum's alma mater, Dixson read the quarterback looking to his left, cut in front of the receiver to make the steal and had a teammate escort him to the end zone.

Remember, Dixson is just a freshman, already providing playmaking skills for what's considered the top high school in the nation.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven