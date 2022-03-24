UW Offers Nebraska QB Who Momentarily Had State Championship

Zane Flores led Gretna High to its first state championship only to have it vacated.

Since Kalen DeBoer took over the University of Washington football program, his recruiters have scoured the Midwest for quarterbacks, extending scholarship offers to prospects in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa,

Add Nebraska to that list.

On Wednesday night, 6-foot-3, 190-pound signal-caller Zane Flores from tiny Gretna, Nebraska, a town of 4,400 southwest of Omaha, revealed on social media that he's received a Husky offer.

This past season, Flores led the Gretna High Dragons to their first Class A state championship, only to have it vacated when his school was found to have used an ineligible player.

It wasn't Flores.

He's the real deal for the Class of 2023.

Flores was fully approved as Nebraska's first-team All-State quarterback, someone with career stats of 6,046 passing yards and 51 touchdown throws and a senior season still to play.

Flores' college football recruitment is just beginning to take off and he now holds offers from the likes of Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas, Memphis, Pittsburgh and the Huskies.

Even North Dakota State, which has sent quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Trey Lance to the NFL, has extended a scholarship proposal to Flores.

Recruiters like the quarterback's advanced mechanics and cool demeanor. Even while his recent football season ended in controversy, he led Gretna High to a 12-1 record and threw for 2,885 yards and 26 scores for a team that averaged 34 points per game. He also ran for 10 scores.

Nebraska hasn't necessarily been a hotbed for Power 5 quarterbacks, with state schools supplying only Heinrich Haarberg to Nebraska over the past decade.

Flores, already a three-year Gretna starter, appears to be the exception and open-minded regarding his recruitment.

“When it comes down to it, it’s just going to be who wants me the most and where I see the best fit for myself,” he told BVM Sports.

Flores has another newfound Northwest connection. He recently threw balls to Noah Fant, an Omaha native and a one-time University of Iowa tight end who recently joined the Seattle Seahawks, coming over from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.

