Skip to main content

UW Offers Another Robinson, Name That Always Does Well in Seattle

Still a junior, the edge rusher already has received 30 scholarship proposals.

The University of Washington football team typically always gets good results from players named Robinson.

Jacque. Nate. Even a 1940s running back who answered to Sam.

On Sunday, the Huskies made a bid for yet another, offering a scholarship to Ohio edge rusher Brian Robinson. They joined the legions of schools in pursuit of this 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior from Austintown-Fitch High School in Youngstown, a Class of 2024 prospect now holding an even 30 offers.

At the very least, this shows the UW is still willing to go anywhere and mix it up with everyone for football talent. Of this Robinson's two and a half dozen scholarship opportunities, six come from the Big Ten and three from the SEC, another from Notre Dame and yet he has just one from the Pac-12 — the Huskies. 

While feeling his way around the early stages of his recruitment, Robinson has indicated to others that he's always been a big fan of University of Pittsburgh football. After all, his hometown on the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line is just 65 miles from Pittsburgh, say in contrast to Ohio State and Columbus, which is 170 miles away.

If that's the case, the UW needs to introduce him to Inoke Breckterfield, the Husky defensive-line coach who coached for the Panthers in 2012-14 and, no secret to anyone, helped groom NFL standout Aaron Donald into a disruptive college presence.

A 4-star recruit, Robinson is an interesting athlete emerging from the middle of serious football country. He initially was a quarterback before his Austintown-Fitch coaches, among them head coach TJ Parker, convinced him a position change was in order.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The player we have now and the player that Brian has built himself into over the last year is not the same player that we played with last year,” Parker told The Vindicator newspaper. “He was a quarterback and that’s what he wanted to do. It took some talking with him to say, 'What’s the best option for you?' And that’s when we decided to move him to the D-line.

"He was running around last year at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds — and now you’re looking at a kid who’s worked on his speed, his agility, but also his strength and his body. And now the kid is 6-foot-5 and every bit of 235 pounds.”

Serious about his football, Robinson recently attended consecutive camps at Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. He was selected as an MVP at Michigan's camp. He's posed for photos with former NFL great and college coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

If Robinson chooses to visit the UW someday, the school no doubt can make Jacque and Nate, no relation except in football ability, available for a campus tour and a consultation.  

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Alex Cook is back for a sixth season at the UW.
Football

Help Wanted: Huskies Ready to Put Cook to Work Again

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
Florida State was one of Curley Reed's options.
Recruiting

Coach Criticized for Losing Local Recruit — When Curley Reed Chose UW

By Dan Raley3 hours ago
Husky Stadium during the spring of 2021.
Football

One Man's Longstanding Opinion of Husky Stadium

By Dan RaleyJul 16, 2022
Asa Turner looks determined in spring drills.
Football

It's Turner's Turn to Take Over at Safety and Not Let Go

By Dan RaleyJul 16, 2022
Hampton on the Husky
Football

Hampton Plays All Secondary Roles, But the Husky Is Made for Him

By Dan RaleyJul 15, 2022
Anthony James II is the prize of the UW recruiting class.
Recruiting

With 18 Commits, A Closer Look at the UW Talent Grab

By Dan RaleyJul 15, 2022
Curley "Lockdown" Reed had 26 offers, including the UW.
Recruiting

UW Locks Down 'Lockdown,' Gains Commitment from Louisiana Corner

By Dan RaleyJul 15, 2022
Elinneus Davis traveled by airplane for the first time to see the UW.
Recruiting

Husky Commit Traveled by Airplane for the First Time to Visit UW

By Dan RaleyJul 15, 2022