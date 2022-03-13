Keith Reynolds accounted for seven touchdowns in a game last season.

Keith Reynolds stands all of 5-foot-6 and weighs 170 pounds. Played for a lagging 1-9 football team as a junior last fall. Probably doesn't have a ton of college recruiters camping on his doorstep.

Yet what this guy from Adelanto High School in Adelatno, California — located northeast of Los Angeles on the edge of the Mojave Desert — has is speed.

Incredible swiftness.

Extremely fast feet.

And now as of Saturday night, Reynolds has a firm scholarship offer as a wide receiver from the University of Washington, one of a half-dozen in hand overall, after visiting Seattle over the weekend.

However, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters have been on to this speedy kid for at least a year, inviting him up to Fresno State for a visit on the same November weekend that coach Jimmy Lake got into trouble with the Huskies and was eventually fired, bringing DeBoer north.

In spite of the Adelanto High Saints' success on the football field this past season, Reynolds clearly entertained everyone who came out to see him play.

At the end of the season, the Desert Sky League selected him, from this one-win team, as its Offensive Player of the Year.

Reynolds did this as a dual-threat quarterback who alternated at wide receiver.

Wherever he lined up, no one could catch him.

Playing 15 games over spring and fall seasons held in 2021 because of the pandemic — Adelanto had a much more competitive 3-2 record in March and April when he was a sophomore — Reynolds was dazzling at all times in so many ways.

He had 77- and 80-yard punt returns for touchdowns.

An 89-yard interception return for a score.

And 77- and 94-yard runs for TDs.

In the spring, Reynolds ran for four touchdowns in a 44-24 victory over Granite Hills.

Six months later against the same team in the fall, Reynolds rushed for 225 yards and 3 scores and, a lefthander when flinging it, passed for 319 yards and 4 scores in a 68-56 defeat.

That's 544 yards of total offense.

The scholarship offers are just starting to roll in for the electrifying one from the Desert Sky League.

Grambling State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Idaho State and Fresno State also have offered him.

It'll be interesting to see who can keep pace with Reynolds.

Keith Reynolds and his mom visited Fresno State when Kalen DeBoer was the coach. Fresno State

