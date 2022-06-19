UW Offers Visiting CB from Virginia Just Entering High School

Barely out of the eight grade, Andre Clarke Jr. has seven scholarship proposals in hand.

Andre Clarke Jr. is probably on a jet somewhere, staring out the window and watching the states go by.

This past weekend, he was in Seattle and participated in the University of Washington football camp, and left town with a scholarship offer, his seventh overall.

This past Friday, he toured Oregon.

The week before, he attended camp at Penn State.

Before that, he took a look at Duke.

Clarke, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound cornerback from Richmond, Virginia, is added proof that college football recruiting doesn't care how old you are. That time waits for no one.

If you can run and demonstrate a certain level of decision-making skill, the talent scouts gladly will look at you, speak to you, have you in for some drills and a photo op whenever you're ready.

Clarke just completed the eighth grade.

He'll enter Hermitage High School this fall.

He's part of the Class of 2026.

More and more, college football recruiting waits for no one these days. After the pandemic totally locked it down two years ago, preventing in-person contact for the majority of schools that followed the rules, the pursuit of players seemingly knows no bounds now.

Players such as Clarke no longer hang out at the beach, go on family vacations or interact with anyone their own age.

They're too busy doing show and tell for coaches at some college football camp on the other side of the country. Making sure their flight connections are in order. Auditioning right and left.

Clarke received his first offer from Virginia Tech in early May. He's been working out with Hokies wide receiver Jaylen Jones since then. He has a reputation already that extends well beyond his state boundaries.

The young defensive back likewise holds offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina, Duke, Marshall and Campbell.

Before he even steps into high school, and plays four seasons, he's already seen the country and college football up close.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven