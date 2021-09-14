With Others Badmouthing UW, Recruit Germie Bernard Remains '100 Percent Committed'

The Nevada wide receiver has been targeted by opposing schools trying to get him to decommit.

With the University of Washington football program in turmoil, and coming off a tough loss of his own, wide-receiver recruit Germie Bernard has had coaches from competing schools belittle the Husky offense and try to move him off his commitment.

However, the 4-star player from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, says he's not budging from his pledge to Jimmy Lake and his UW coaching staff. He intends to enroll at the school in January.

"I'm 100 committed," Bernard said. "Oh, yeah."

With the Huskies struggling mightily to score in two losses, opposing coaches immediately took the opportunity to badmouth the program and see if they could get him to reconsider his college choice.

Bernard currently is considered the Huskies' top commit for 2022.

"Apparently, some coaches don't understand that no means no," said a source close to the Bernard family. "Now they all want to be his best friend, but he's not having any of it."

Similar to everyone else involved with his program of choice, Bernard is disappointed that the Huskies lost their first two games, but he's more focused on helping his current team get ready for their next opponent, Legacy of Las Vegas.

Bernard's Patriots had their 13-game winning streak snapped by MaxPreps' No. 1 team in the country, Mater Dei from Santa Ana, California.

A shade shy of 6-foot-3 and closing in on 200 pounds, Bernard averages 90 receiving yards per game and scored 5 times on 24 receptions through four games

He has 465 all-purpose yards, including 91 combined return yards. He averages 13.8 yards per punt return for his Nevada team.