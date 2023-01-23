UW's Morgan and Co. Offer Texas Edge Rusher ... Named Morgan

Kamauryn Morgan, meet Courtney Morgan.

As far as we can tell, they're not related, this promising Texas edge rusher and the savvy University of Washington recruiting guru.

Yet that doesn't mean one can't adopt the other.

On Monday, Morgan's Husky recruiters offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Morgan from Red Oak High School in suburban Red Hook, which is roughly 20 miles south of Dallas.

Morgan received one of three UW scholarship pitches made to Texas prospects all in the same day, with a pair of South Oak Cliff High linebackers in Jayden "JJ" Shelton and Brandon Jones from Dallas similarly revealing offers. Morgan and Shelton are from the Class of 2025, Jones from 2024.

Considering the latest feedback, Morgan might have the biggest upside after being named camp MVP of a Next Level Top 100 Showcase in Dallas over the weekend. He has a 6-foot-9.5 wingspan, which is very attractive in an elite pass rusher.

He also might be the toughest one to pry away from the Lone Star state.

Asked what's important to him in choosing a college destination, Morgan said looking at the schools in his backyard was a priority for him as well as playing in front of a lively fan base.

"I definitely want to look at the Texas schools and see where I'm at before I go out," he told Dave Campbell's Texas Football recruiting service of his process.

Of course, the UW's Morgan can discuss with the other Morgan how he left Los Angeles and had a nice career as an offensive guard at the University of Michigan.

Baylor was the first to offer this big kid from Red Oak. He also has heard from Georgia, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Kentucky, SMU and Texas Tech, besides the Huskies.

For a 9-3 Red Oak team, this young defender comes off a sophomore season in which he had 19 tackles, including 8 tackles for loss and 5 sacks, and a pair of pass break-ups.

The other Morgan can share with him how the Huskies went 11-2 this past season and are supposed to be just as good moving forward, if not by the time he's ready to play his college ball.

