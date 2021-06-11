Washington Adds 2022 All-American Candidate Graham-Kapowsin High Offensive Lineman

The Washington Huskies have added another in-state offensive line with Vega Ioane for the class of 2022.

Friday morning Washington head coach Jimmy Lake sent out his signature message to Twitter of "Woof" signifying that a player had just committed to the Huskies.

That player is Graham-Kapowsin High School offensive lineman Vega Ioane, the high school alma mater of current Washington starting QB, Dylan Morris

In fact, the last three "Woof" by Lake have been to offensive linemen. First was Scottsdale, Arizona center Parker Brailsford who committed in the middle of May. He was followed by O'Dea High School's Mark Nabou who started off June with his pledge.

There's a small amount of film to go on given the short spring football season, Ioane has impressed.

"When all of Sports Illustrated All-American's evaluation is completed for the players I expect that he will be an All-American candidate," said Husky Maven high school recruiting analyst, Trevor Mueller.

Mueller said that Ioane moves well for someone 6-6 and 320 pounds.

"He has the size to be a road-grating offensive lineman, but he's also quick enough to defend against the quicker edge/rush defenders," Mueller said. "He is well-coached, between his time with Heir Football and G-P."

At last month's game between Ford Sports Performance and Heir Football looked the part of a D-1 lineman.

"His size sticks out, even up against some of the best the state has to offer," said Mueller. "He's an important piece of the offensive recruiting class as a whole, but also for putting a fence around the state for the Huskies."

In his commitment video on Instagram Ioane thanked his teammates, coaches, God, and his family.

"With hard work and dedication comes success," he said. "I'm ready to that this next step in my life. After careful consideration I've decided to continue my journey as a student-athlete at the University of Washington."

Ioane helped G-P to an undefeated season in the 4A South Puget Sound League. He anchored the line on G-P's balanced offensive attack that averaged 441 yards of offense and 32 points a game in the 5-game, league-only season.