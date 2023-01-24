Washington Hosts Huge Cast of Elite Talent for Junior Day

With a 7on7 tournament going on in Tacoma, director of player personnel Courtney Morgan and the rest of Washington's recruiting staff opened their doors to some of the nation's top prospects. When head coach Kalen DeBoer hired Morgan away from Michigan, it was to do precisely what the staff did this weekend, expand their recruiting footprint and begin to build relationships with some of the nation's top prospects.

From January 20th-22nd, the first of two weekends of Junior Days on Montlake, the coaching staff hosted some of the best prospects in the country, many coming from outside Washington's typical recruiting footprint too. The headliner was five-star defensive lineman David Stone from IMG Academy in Florida, and currently the number four overall player in the 2024 class according to 247 Sports.

With the staff handing out offers to top talents like Stone and four-star receiver Jeremiah McClellan from Missouri, they also made a very strong impression on two elite prospects in California. The first is four-star receiver Aaron Butler from Calabasas High School, who recently decommitted from USC

Butler is currently rated as the 42nd-best player in the country by 247 Sports, and although he excels on both sides of the ball, he stated on Twitter that he will be playing wide receiver at the next level. Washington's creative team did a fantastic job with Butler's photo shoot, and it seemed to make an impression on him, as he immediately posted the photos to Instagram.

The other prospect the Huskies seem to be closing fast on is four-star quarterback Austin Mack. A product of Folsom High School like former Washington star Jake Browning, the recruiting staff has been all over the 6'6 quarterback who's rated 53rd overall by 247 Sports for quite a while.

A big-armed quarterback with elite film, he would be easy to find room for in the recruiting class, even with three-star QB EJ Caminong already committed. In an interview following his visit, Mack stated that he's down to two Pac-12 schools, Washington and Stanford.

The staff will be hosting another batch of recruits beginning on Friday, January 27th, which will mainly consist of the best prospects from the state of Washington.

