Impact Statement: The State of UW Inside-Linebacker Recruiting for 2021

Lincoln High School's Julien Simon, as expected, committed to USC on Mother's Day. And, to no surprise, Washington fans on social media went into finger-pointing mode. They always lament the face when the occasional top local player goes elsewhere.

Simon would have been a great addition for the Huskies but he was not necessarily a must-have player. The UW remains in contention for four-star linebacker Ethan Calvert from Oaks Christian High in Southern California and Seattle-area linebacker Will Latu.

Rated as the 99th-best prospect in the country, Simon ranks just behind Calvert, who is listed as 91st. Calvert, of course, is the younger brother of current UW linebacker Josh Calvert.

If the Huskies miss out on Calvert, they are still in the running for inside linebacker Wynden Ho'ohuli of Mililani High School in Hawaii. Ho'ohui rates as the sixth-best ILB in the nation.

UW defensive coaches Bob Gregory and Ikaika Malloe have been tasked with bringing Ho'ohuli into the fold.

The other roster spot likely will be filled by four-star linebacker Will Latu of Bethel High School, near Tacoma. Latu is rated as the nation's No. 17 inside linebacker and appears to be sold on the Huskies.

Washington currently has no inside linebackers who are upperclassmen. In 2019, the Huskies pulled in Josh Calvert and Danny Heimuli and more recently landed recruits Carson Bruener and Cooper McDonald.

The UW should be an attractive landing spot for high-caliber linebackers. Over the past decade, the Huskies have provided NFL-caliber linebackers in Ben Burr-Kirven, Keishawn Bierria, Azeem Victor, John Timu, Cory Littleton, Donald Butler, Mason Foster, John Timu, and Travis Feeney. A Sports Illustrated study showed the UW has been one of top linebacker schools in that time.

As of the middle of May, the Huskies have extended seven offers for this position. The players and their potential destinations: