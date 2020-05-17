HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Impact Statement: The State of UW Inside-Linebacker Recruiting for 2021

Mike Martin

Lincoln High School's Julien Simon, as expected, committed to USC on Mother's Day. And, to no surprise, Washington fans on social media went into finger-pointing mode. They always lament the face when the occasional top local player goes elsewhere.

Simon would have been a great addition for the Huskies but he was not necessarily a must-have player. The UW remains in contention for four-star linebacker Ethan Calvert from Oaks Christian High in Southern California and Seattle-area linebacker Will Latu.  

Rated as the 99th-best prospect in the country, Simon ranks just behind Calvert, who is listed as 91st. Calvert, of course, is the younger brother of current UW linebacker Josh Calvert. 

If the Huskies miss out on Calvert, they are still in the running for inside linebacker Wynden Ho'ohuli of Mililani High School in Hawaii. Ho'ohui rates as the sixth-best ILB in the nation.  

UW defensive coaches Bob Gregory and Ikaika Malloe have been tasked with bringing Ho'ohuli into the fold.

The other roster spot likely will be filled by four-star linebacker Will Latu of Bethel High School, near Tacoma. Latu is rated as the nation's No. 17 inside linebacker and appears to be sold on the Huskies.

Washington currently has no inside linebackers who are upperclassmen. In 2019, the Huskies pulled in Josh Calvert and Danny Heimuli and more recently landed recruits Carson Bruener and Cooper McDonald. 

The UW should be an attractive landing spot for high-caliber linebackers. Over the past decade, the Huskies have provided NFL-caliber linebackers in Ben Burr-Kirven, Keishawn Bierria, Azeem Victor, John Timu, Cory Littleton, Donald Butler, Mason Foster, John Timu, and Travis Feeney. A Sports Illustrated study showed the UW has been one of top linebacker schools in that time.

As of the middle of May, the Huskies have extended seven offers for this position. The players and their potential destinations:

  • Ethan Calvert -- Uncommitted/USC
  • Keith Brown -- Oregon
  • Julien Simon -- USC
  • Wynden Ho'ohuli -- Uncommitted/Washington lean
  • Will Latu -- Uncommitted/Washington Lean
  • Easton Mascarenas -- Oregon State
  • Trey Reynolds -- Uncommitted
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man in the Smug Mugshot: UW's Corey Luciano Wants to Be Big-Picture Guy

The one-time JC transfer looks for regular job inside the line after filling in at tight end during his first season in Seattle.

Dan Raley

Huskies Pick Up Michigan's Cole Bajema, Second Local Recruit to Come Home

The Lynden, Washington, native should bolster a poor-shooting UW team, though he may have to sit for a year.

Dan Raley

EXCLUSIVE: SI All-American Highlights for UW QB Commit Sam Huard

University of Washington quarterback recruit Sam Huard is shown in highlights from the 2019 season for Kennedy Catholic High School. Huard is the son of former Huskies quarterback Damon Huard.

Mike Martin

Huskies' DE Target Derek Wilkins Likes Feeling Wanted

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Tiana Cole spoke with this California football recruit about his dream to play at the next level. It's one he didn't imagine at first.

Tiana Cole

Westover Doesn't Have a UW Scholarship, But He's a Money Player

The young tight end showed he belongs on the field for the Washington football team, both as a blocker and a receiver.

Dan Raley

UW Makes the Cut for 5-Star Receiver Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka, a five-star wide receiver from Steilacoom High School near Tacoma, Washington, announced on Friday that he has pared his recruiting choices to Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.

Mike Martin

Hit Hard: Pandemic Impacting Under-the-Radar Recruits the Most

An offer from Washington would be a dream come true for Friday Harbor running back Kyson Jackson. He has the talent, record-setting results and drive to be a college player, but he doesn't have the proper avenues to be seen.

Mike Martin

Franchise Player or Bust? Ex-Husky Markelle Fultz Might Be Neither

The talented point guard, who spent a year in Seattle, was playing his first full basketball season in four when the pandemic stopped everything.

Dan Raley

Ordering Up a Draft: Please Pour a Tryon and a Molden

The pair of Washington Husky defenders turn up multiple times in the earliest NFL mock drafts. See where they've landed.

Dan Raley

Will There Be College Football This Fall? See What the Leaders Think

Eleven people meet regularly to plot the game's future. Sports Illustrated caught up with them. See what they had to say.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley