Washington Huskies Signee Maurice Heims is an SI All-American Candidate

German-born Washington football signee has played American Football only a short time.  Despite a limited body of work, Sports Illustrated has named him an All-American candidate.
Author:
Publish date:

Prospect: Maurice Heims

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 245 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Santa Margarita (Calif.), Santa Margarita Catholic

Signed: Washington

Frame: Enormous human being. Well built with great muscle tone already and still room to add more.

Athleticism: Size and speed combination one can only be likened to an imported G-wagon. This German product moves like a Bundesliga goalie. Explosive in short areas, with heaps of raw strength, sprinkled on top.

Instincts: Heims plays through each play at full speed. Little body of work to judge instincts through this point. Will need to play catch-up in regard to instinctual reactions to block recognition and down and distance, but has shown excellent playmaking ability.

Polish: Heims is still a raw prospect with just one year of football in America under his belt. He projects well as a defensive end at the next level due to his length and bend but will need to play catch up in regards to reps prior to college.

Bottom Line: Teams look at Heims and think about what could be.  At 6-6 and 245 pounds, that’s an enormous blank slate to be working with. He’s got some juice in his tank and a solid foundation of technique that, under the right tutelage, might translate into production at the highest level of college football.

You can also check out Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Blanket Coverage on Heims on his Player Page.

