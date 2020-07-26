HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Washington Huskies Will Latu is an SI All-American Candidate

Trevor Mueller

The Huskies defense in recent memory has placed a huge value and a bulk of its tackling opportunities on the middle-linebacker position. Ben Burr-Kervin was the leader of the defense and an All-American as a senior in 2018 because of his ability to punish ball-carriers.

Bethel High School's Will Latu fits the mold of a quick-footed defender who thrives on contact. He has a low center of gravity which he uses to stop momentum and move ball-carriers backwards. 

Latu is an SI All-American candidate.

John Garcia, SI director of football recruiting, breaks down the linebacker's game.

Prospect: Will Latu

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

Position: Running back/outside linebacker/strong safety

School: Bethel, Spanaway (Wash.) 

Committed to: Washington

Projected position: Latu currently plays running back and “the edge," but projects as an off-ball linebacker in college.

Frame: He has the ideal-looking frame with defined torso and abdomen. Good length in arms and athletic-looking lower half.

Athleticism: Latu possesses excellent play strength on both sides of the ball. As a running back, his strength and power are apparent through his ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact. He also has solid agility and quickness. Defensively, Latu has good explosiveness to close and finish plays, especially when driving on underneath routes.

Instincts: Displays good ball skills and concentration. Decisive runner who instinctively lowers pad level on contact. Latu is capable of holding up at the point of attack and setting the edge. He flashes an arm-over and swipe move to escape and shed blocks, along with range.

Polish: Has college-level size and frame right now. Capable of being physically ready to play at the next level early in his career. Latu will need to find a home in a defensive scheme and improve his man-to-man coverage skills to ensure he can stay on the field for an entire series.

Bottom line: A versatile prospect who plays with toughness, strength, awareness and fair play speed. Latu projects as an outside linebacker on the strong side (Sam) where his toughness, power and ability to play over a tight end will allow him to make a good contribution to a defense. It also would not be surprising to see him eventually kick inside to Mike or a Will/weakside inside linebacker in a 3-4 defense.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kentucky Still Smolders Over One of Its Own Telling McDaniels Not to Come

Wenyen Gabriel, former Wildcats player now in the NBA, didn't endear himself to UK fans with his leaked direct message that he sent to Jaden McDaniels.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

3 Players Who Could Make an Impact for Washington This Coming Season

The Washington Huskies come off an 8-5 season and have undergone major changes. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin looks at three players who could play big roles.

Mike Martin

Part 2: Leon Neal, the Father and the Son, Took Lessons from a Near Tragedy

Leon Neal, former Washington Huskies and Indianapolis Colts running back, shares his perspective on the night that changed him forever. He teaches his kids to take nothing for granted.

Tiana Cole

Scoutlook: Freshman OT Rosengarten Should Provide Intriguing Blindside Material

Roger Rosengarten is a future left tackle for the Washington Huskies. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller breaks down his game and explains why he's blindside material.

Trevor Mueller

Part 1: Husky Hopeful Leon Neal Jr. Comes Prepared, Thanks in Part to his Dad

Leon Neal Jr. is the son of former Washington Huskies running back Leon Neal. They make each other proud.

Tiana Cole

Impact Statement: What Would Former USC TE Jack Yary Look Like as a Husky?

It seems if the former USC commit has it his way, he will be a Washington Husky in the near future. What would he look like in the purple and gold?

Mike Martin

SI All-American Tape Doesn't Lie: Prentice Will Bring Elite Skills to UW

The Seattle interior lineman grades out extremely high with a neutral source, SI's college football recruiting experts.

Dan Raley

Young Yary Poses in UW Uniform; Is He Jilting USC for the Huskies?

The son of Trojans legend Ron Yary apparently backs away from Trojans program and teases his social media audience in a UW uniform.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Friday Film Study: SI All-American WR Candidate Jabez Tinae

Kennedy Catholic receiver Jabez Tinae is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate. Edwin Weathersby, SI All-American analyst, breaks down Tinae for Husky Maven.

Mike Martin

Tre Simmons and Brandon Roy Have Always Celebrated Together

They've shared in basketball victories and championships, plus their birthdays come on consecutive days.

Dan Raley