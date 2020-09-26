Washington Husky Commits Berry, Tunuufi Play Friday Night

After months of individual workouts, a month of practice,and a live scrimmage, Caleb Berry returned to the football field on Friday night for his senior campaign at Lufkin High School in Lufkin, Texas.

The running back and his Region II No. 3-ranked Panthers traveled two hours northwest to Tyler to take on the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in their first game of the pandemic-delayed season. The temperature was expected to be in the upper 60s at kickoff.

Meanwhile in Utah, defensive tackle Voi Tunuufi and East High School in Salt Lake City returned to the field after a 39-0 victory over Copper Hills from West Jordan. Tunuufi recorded seven tackles, including a sack -- his lowest output this season.

For the season, the Husky commit has 35 stops and 2.5 sacks.

East was looking to even its record in a league contest at home against Bingham High. Tunuufi said he and his teammates were looking to build on the recent victory. Although the season hasn't gone according to plan, he was ready for the next challenge.

The game began under the lights with a game-time temperature in the upper 70's.