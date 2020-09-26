SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Washington Husky Commits Berry, Tunuufi Play Friday Night

Mike Martin

After months of individual workouts, a month of practice,and a live scrimmage, Caleb Berry returned to the football field on Friday night for his senior campaign at Lufkin High School in Lufkin, Texas.  

The running back and his Region II No. 3-ranked Panthers traveled two hours northwest to Tyler to take on the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in their first game of the pandemic-delayed season. The temperature was expected to be in the upper 60s at kickoff.

Meanwhile in Utah, defensive tackle Voi Tunuufi and East High School in Salt Lake City returned to the field after a 39-0 victory over Copper Hills from West Jordan. Tunuufi recorded seven tackles, including a sack -- his lowest output this season.

For the season, the Husky commit has 35 stops and 2.5 sacks.  

East was looking to even  its record in a league contest at home against Bingham High.  Tunuufi said  he and his teammates were looking to build on the recent victory.  Although the season hasn't gone according to plan, he was ready for the next challenge.

The game began under the lights with a game-time temperature in the upper 70's.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Choosing the UW Starting Lineup: Getting It Right at Left Tackle

We select the 24 starters to help new Husky coach Jimmy Lake launch his first season in charge. We had a change of heart at LT.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Gaskin Says He's Been Motivated After Not Playing Much as a Miami Rookie

Former University of Washington running back is making great strides in his second year in the NFL.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Florida Apple Cup: Gaskin Draws First Start, Shines Against Minshew, Jags

The University of Washington's all-time leading rusher took his pro career in yet another positive direction.

Dan Raley

by

SchaefDawg

Pac-12 Football Season to Return with 7 Games, Beginning on Nov. 6

Conference leaders voted unanimously to play a football season against league teams only. Fans, however, won't be able to enter the stadiums.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: McKay Caught Game-Winning TD, Survived Double Whopper

The swift wide receiver had several key plays in the monumental 1991 win at Nebraska, among them scoring the go-ahead touchdown.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Road to 1991 Perfection: No Friday Night Lights in Nebraska Irked the Huskies

University of Washington coach Don James and his Huskies were prevented from doing their stadium walk-through the night before the big game.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Tormey Appreciated Nebraska Win — He was Born in Omaha

The Husky assistant coach knew the landscape well and what a huge accomplishment it was for the UW to come in and win.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: Why Did It Take So Long to Start Pac-12 Football?

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss the leadership of Larry Scott and other factors.

Mike Martin

Class of 2022: Husky OL Target Uses Shelton as Role Model, Sounding Board

Puyallup High's big offensive lineman Dave Iuli made a strong connection with Danny Shelton, a fellow Samoan, when he was a young kid watching the NFL draft.

Mike Martin