Washington TE Commit to Enroll in January with 3 Years of Eligibility

Mike Martin

As planned, University of Washington tight-end commit Quentin Moore will graduate from Independence Community College in Kansas this December and will enroll at the UW in January.

The junior college system postponed the football season until next March, which means Moore will preserve a year of eligibility that gives him three seasons in the purple and gold, his family exclusively told Husky Maven.  He should have four years to play three seasons.  

Moore returned to ICC in early July for classes and is on track for graduation in December. He will make things official with the UW during the 72-hour signing window for JC players.  Since 2017, that signing period includes high-school football players.

With the NCAA announcing an eligibility extension for seniors, it's unclear how this development impacts the UW's overall scholarship allocation.

Moore was a non-academic qualifier coming out of Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, Washington, in 2019. He enrolled at Independence and had a breakout season.  

Rated the No. 1 JC tight end, he received 25 scholarship offers from Pac-12, SEC, ACC, Big-12 and Big-10 schools, but Moore chose to return to Seattle to play for the Huskies. 

With Jack Yary signing with Washington this week, the Huskies have four new tight ends for the delayed season:  Mark Redman, Mason West, Yary and Moore.  Given that a player can appear in four games in a season and hold onto his redshirt status, an intriguing battle for playing time should take place.

