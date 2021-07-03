A Look at Washington's 2022 Recruiting Big Board

With two recent commits bringing the Huskies' recruiting class to seven, we size up the remaining targets.

When Ben Roberts and Emeka Megwa recently gave their commitments to the University of Washington football program, they raised the Huskies' total number of pledges to seven.

Washington is expected to sign between 13 and 17 players in the 2022 recruiting cycle, meaning Husky recruiters might have reached the halfway point.

Husky Maven recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller and I ask if the recruiting class is half empty or half full? We discuss who the top committed player is and who the top player will be when the class is signed. We conclude by picking out the UW's best position group come signing day.

Finally, we discuss which players remain and the likelihood of them signing on with Washington.

Here's who's left offensively and their percentage of choosing the Huskies:

TE Ryan Otton (100 percent ) — He wants to break his brother's records at Tumwater High School, why not do it at Washington, too?

) — He wants to break his brother's records at Tumwater High School, why not do it at Washington, too? WR Tobias Merriweather (50 percent) — When we last spoke with Merriweather, Husky receivers coach Junior Adams was in constant contact with the big receiver. However, the needle has moved and numbers are limited for this class. At this point, there may not be a spot for Merriweather.

— When we last spoke with Merriweather, Husky receivers coach Junior Adams was in constant contact with the big receiver. However, the needle has moved and numbers are limited for this class. At this point, there may not be a spot for Merriweather. T Josh Conerly (100 percent) — He was an uninvited guest but most welcome to the biggest recruiting event of the Lake era. All indications point to Conerly donning the purple and gold next season.

— He was an uninvited guest but most welcome to the biggest recruiting event of the Lake era. All indications point to Conerly donning the purple and gold next season. T Malik Agbo (75 percent) — He seems to be enjoying the recruiting ride and each week he says something to a reporter that makes them think that he's all about that school of the moment, Miami, LSU, Alabama, Washington or .... He either keeps changing his mind or it's just Agbo being Agbo — a likable guy.

— He seems to be enjoying the recruiting ride and each week he says something to a reporter that makes them think that he's all about that school of the moment, Miami, LSU, Alabama, Washington or .... He either keeps changing his mind or it's just Agbo being Agbo — a likable guy. G Dave Iuli (90 percent) — We know that some things have been put out there that say he loves Oklahoma. It stands to reason, that with Husky Stadium within driving distance for him and his family, it will be a huge factor in his decision.

It doesn't appear the Huskies have Plan B guys. It's all or nothing with the targeted lineman. They're done with running back, quarterback and possibly wide receiver. If Otton commits, they're done with tight end. The O-line remains unfinished business.

Here's who's left defensively for the Huskies to secure:

DT Hero Kanu (50 percent) — He's being courted by much of the country but his former high school teammate, Maurice Heims, is at UW now. His recruiting appears to be wide open.

— He's being courted by much of the country but his former high school teammate, Maurice Heims, is at UW now. His recruiting appears to be wide open. LB Dishawn "Hunter" Misa (75 percent) — Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory has done a nice job of recruiting the linebacker position. Some have Misa going to California, but we think Gregory can close on him.

— Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory has done a nice job of recruiting the linebacker position. Some have Misa going to California, but we think Gregory can close on him. LB Tevarua Tafiti (100 percent) — The Huskies got his last visit before the July dead period began and the vibe was he loved his visit.

— The Huskies got his last visit before the July dead period began and the vibe was he loved his visit. ER Lance "Showtime" Holtzclaw (100 percent) —Looking at his offer sheet, it seems a no-brainer that he would chose Washington. He posted photos of his recent recruiting visit that were retweeted by Jimmy Lake. He grew up in Boston and Boston College appears to be in the picture if ever so slightly.

—Looking at his offer sheet, it seems a no-brainer that he would chose Washington. He posted photos of his recent recruiting visit that were retweeted by Jimmy Lake. He grew up in Boston and Boston College appears to be in the picture if ever so slightly. CB Myles Pollard (75 percent) — The time we spoke with the Tennessee recruit, he was high on the Huskies.

— The time we spoke with the Tennessee recruit, he was high on the Huskies. CB Benjamin Morrison (80 percent) — Back-channel rumors have it that he'll choose either Notre Dame or UW, but the Huskies drew the last visit out of him.

We agree that the final class here will be a quality class, though low in signees. We have five offensive guys and 6 defensive guys uncommitted here. It's going to be a tight fit for the Huskies to add all 11 and leave them with enough flexibility to add key players via the transfer portal. The UW always addresses needs first and adds other high-caliber players next.

Watch the video above or listen to the podcast below for our full recruiting report.