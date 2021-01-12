While Oregon Loses Another Defensive Coordinator, UW Has Job Stability

In eight seasons, Oregon soon will introduce a fifth new defensive leader. In response, Washington has held up Pete Kwiatkowski all that time.

Andy Avalos recently stepped down as the Oregon defensive coordinator to become the Boise State head coach.

It should be noted that his replacement will be the Ducks' fifth coordinator since 2013, when Nick Aliotti left that role after 15 seasons.

For those who want to compare the University of Washington and Oregon football programs, stability in this area now rides with the Huskies.

Pete Kwiatkowski, who might have been hired by the Boise team had he shown any interest, remains the UW defensive coordinator, holding alone or sharing the job for eight seasons now

Kwiatkowski, however, shows no interest in moving on after coming to Seattle from Boise State in 2014 as one of Chris Petersen's first Husky assistants hired.

It can be said the rise in the UW program over those eight seasons can be tied to the defense.

Kwiatkowski is credited with bringing back the defensive toughness the Huskies displayed under legendary defensive coordinator Jim Lambright.

Even with the varying offensive styles across the Pac-12, from Stanford's power attack to Washington State's past Air Raid, Kwiatkowski has fielded a defense making nearly every game winnable.

Over 76 consecutive games, the Washington defense has held opponents to 35 points and less.

Over those same 76 games in Eugene, the Ducks defense has answered to defensive coordinators in Don Pellum, Brady Hoke, Jim Leavitt and Avalos.

The stability of Washington's defense staff clearly has helped the Huskies turn out NFL talent.

With less-heralded recruiting classes than Oregon, the UW has had 17 defensive players drafted and another seven sign as undrafted free agents in that time.

When Alabama coach Nick Saban tried to entice Jimmy Lake to leave the Huskies a few years ago, it was Kwiatkowski who proposed that Lake become co-defensive coordinator to keep him at Washington.

While the Ducks keep introducing new defensive coordinators, the UW gladly holds up Kwiatkowski and stability.