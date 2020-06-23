Who Could be the Next to Make Jimmy Lake Tweet 'Woof?'

Over the weekend, local Bethel High School linebacker Will Latu linebacker and German native Maurice Heims gave Washington football coach Jimmy Lake every reason to send out his signature "Woof."

In the recruiting class of 2021, the Huskies have sent out more than 90 scholarship offers.

The UW has 10 known commits. It's expected that the Huskies will sign between 18 and 22 kids in this recruiting cycle. Forty-nine of the 90 players offered have verbally committed to a school.

Several recruits have stated the Huskies remain in their final few schools and some even stating the Huskies are the favorite. Here are a few prospects that could commit to Washington in the near future:

Owen Prentice. The O'Dea High School offensive linemen in Seattle, Washington, is thought by many to be a lock for the UW. Listed at SI All-American at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, he's one of the top guards in the country and top players in the state. He has not set a timetable for announcing a commitment and was focusing on Washington, California, Stanford, Arizona State, USC and UCLA until LSU entered the mix in mid-May.

Logan Fano. He's a linebacker prospect from Timpview High School in Spanish Fork, Utah, and has the Huskies high on his list. The 6-4, 220-pounder can play at the second level. He sees the field exceedingly well. He continues to pile up Pac-12 offers, plus Wisconsin, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Virginia. He has not set a commitment date, but Washington was included in his final eight.

Jabez Tinae. He's a favorite receiving target for Sam Huard, the Kennedy Catholic quarterback and Washington commit. Tinae and Huard also are teammates on Ford Sports Performance's 7-on-7 team. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver holds 11 offers and announced he'd received an offer from the Huskies back on February 13.