Young Yary Poses in UW Uniform; Is He Jilting USC for the Huskies?

Dan Raley

More than a half century ago at Husky Stadium, a USC player named Yary came lumbering into the middle of the Washington defense and leveled a guy, freeing running back O.J. Simpson for an electric 86-yard touchdown run.

Yes, that O.J.

This escort was Ron Yary, who was such a nimble and dominant offensive tackle he was taken No. 1 overall in the 1968 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings a few months later. He spent 15 years in pro football and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fast forward 53 years, and another Yary might be making Husky Stadium a regular hangout.

That would be Jack Yary, a 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end who apparently has walked away from USC for a second time in a year and is presumed to be headed for the Huskies.

Young Yary posted a photo of himself wearing a white UW uniform on Instagram, with the words "The Future" and the three-fingered "W."

Yet this Yary hasn't publicly confirmed anything, nor has Huskies coach Jimmy Lake tweeted out his commitment-acknowledging "woof." 

The relationship between Yary and the Trojans would seem to be a natural, considering his dad's legacy there, but it has been a tenuous one. He de-committed last November after verbally giving his pledge to USC. He ultimately signed a letter of intent with the Trojans in February, but he hasn't been taking part in voluntary workouts.

It's unclear what the disconnect is. Position-related? Academics? Could he and the Trojans make up once more?

A 4-star recruit from Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, California, southeast of Los Angles, Yary is projected as a tight end. However, he might be best suited as an offensive tackle similar to his dad and end up opening big holes, similar to the old man, on the Lake Washington shoreline.

Jack Yary posted this image this week, likely signifying a change.
Yary photo

