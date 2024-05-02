No One Is Going to Rain On Tuputala's Husky Parade
Standing in Dempsey Indoor, linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala was the last University of Washington player to leave the facility because it was his turn to do a post-practice interview with a large group surrounding him. As the media session wrapped up, everyone could see and hear the rain come crashing down outside the open doors.
With him faced with a long walk or jog to the locker room, the veteran defender was kidded that he might have to stay overnight in Dempsey because of the violent weather -- and the sixth-year senior scoffed at that suggestion.
"I'm used to that," Tuputala said emphatically. "I'm from Washington. I'm from Federal Way, 45 minutes south of here. I run barefoot in that staff."
Wet surface, hot coals or pins and needles, he's euphemistically touched them all with the soles of his feet in his football career. He's a program staple, a Husky survivor, one of just two returning starters from the UW's national runner-up team, even more impressive a last vestige of Chris Petersen's coaching handiwork.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Tuputala is one of just five players who remain from the Petersen era, which means each of these guys has answered to four different Husky head coaches, and he's joined in this select fraternity by running back Cameron Davis, safety Kamren Fabiculanan, linebacker Drew Fowler and defensive tackle Jacob Bandes.
Already Tuputala is getting sentimental just thinking about Friday night's spring game, which will be the last of five he will play in for the Huskies.
"You treat every day like it's your last," he said. "The only thing that hits more is for me and a couple of guys in my class, it's our last spring ball game here and that's probably going to hit me more than anything."
As he approaches the upcoming season, Tuputala has appeared in 40 UW games, second on the team only to Bandes' 46 outings, and he's started 27, double more than any other teammate.
He's part of a unique linebacker corps that is more veteran and local than any other position group on the team, with Tuputalla holding up that Federal Way address and teaming with fellow seniors Carson Bruener from Woodinville and Fowler from Bellevue.
New linebackers coach Robert Balla, formerly of Alabama, said it's been a bonus for him to have so many guys who know what they're doing, are battle-tested and easily communicate on the field.
"I'm very blessed to have some of the veteran leadership in my room," Balla said. "It makes it easier for me to install some concepts because there's a lot of time on task already. They're a very mature group, a group that has played a lot of stats here at Washington and played in some really big games."
Tuputala returned for a sixth season because he liked the energy presented by Jedd Fisch's coaching staff, especially from new UW defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, who previously was the New England Patriots linebacker coach.
"To get that kind of knowledge, from the league, where I'm trying to go, is a blessing, " the linebacker said.
While Belichick can tell him all about the NFL, Tuputala, the soon to be three-year Husky starter, can give him tips on how to deal with all of that Seattle rain.
