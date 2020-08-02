2021 Linebacker Puts WVU at Top Shortly After Offer

On Wednesday, West Virginia extended an offer out to class of 2021 linebacker Deshauwn Alleyne of St. Lucie West Centennial High School in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Shortly after receiving the offer, Alleyne told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia is his current frontrunner in his recruitment - he also holds offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Penn State, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, and a few others.

"I was glad the recruiting process paid off and I was very excited to announce it," Alleyne said. "I really like the program, the future sounds really promising. Coach Koonz and I FaceTime each other multiple times per week, we have a good relationship."



A timeline for a decision remains to be determined and the way things are looking right now, it doesn't look promising that Alleyne will be able to make an official visit in-person this fall due to the pandemic. However, West Virginia can, in fact, host him on a virtual visit, which is what they have done with several recruits over the last few months.

Alleyne, 6'0", 210 lbs, is an extremely athletic linebacker that can line up at any linebacker spot, but would seem to be a good fit at the WILL spot at the next level.

Do you think West Virginia will be able to land Deshauwn Alleyne? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

