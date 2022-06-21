2023 Safety Removes WVU from Top Schools

WVU no longer in the running for this Virginia safety.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Nearly a month ago, class of 2023 safety Caleb Woodson (6'3", 200 lbs) of Battlefield HS in Haymarket, Virginia released his top five schools. West Virginia was one of the five finalists alongside Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

In recent weeks, Woodson has taken official visits to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. He was scheduled to be in Morgantown this upcoming weekend for his final official visit, but that will no longer happen.

"I will not be visiting WVU anymore," Woodson told Mountaineers Now. "They are no longer in the running for me."

With Woodson no longer in the picture for WVU, the Mountaineer coaching staff will likely turn their attention to KP Price and Jayden Sheppard, each of which took an official visit earlier this month.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.