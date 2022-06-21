Skip to main content
Jahiem White Joins Mountaineers Now

Jahiem White Joins Mountaineers Now

2023 Safety Removes WVU from Top Schools

WVU no longer in the running for this Virginia safety.

Nearly a month ago, class of 2023 safety Caleb Woodson (6'3", 200 lbs) of Battlefield HS in Haymarket, Virginia released his top five schools. West Virginia was one of the five finalists alongside Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

In recent weeks, Woodson has taken official visits to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. He was scheduled to be in Morgantown this upcoming weekend for his final official visit, but that will no longer happen.

"I will not be visiting WVU anymore," Woodson told Mountaineers Now. "They are no longer in the running for me."

With Woodson no longer in the picture for WVU, the Mountaineer coaching staff will likely turn their attention to KP Price and Jayden Sheppard, each of which took an official visit earlier this month. 

