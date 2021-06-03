A Look at Which Top Recruits are Visiting WVU This Week
June is finally here which means schools are once again able to host recruits on campus for visits and hold camps. West Virginia wrapped up their first camp of the summer earlier this week and will now turn their attention to their first round of official visits.
Below is a list of the top recruits expected to be visiting Morgantown from June 4th-6th. This list is subject to change.
RB Ramon Brown (Chesterfield, VA) - 5'11", 205 lbs
Top 7: Virginia Tech, Penn State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia.
OL Charlie Katarincic (Wallingford, CT) - 6'5", 280 lbs
Committed to WVU
Other offers: Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn, East Carolina.
OL Maurice Hamilton (Cleveland, OH) - 6'4", 345 lbs
Offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kent State, Purdue, Toledo, West Virginia.
DL Jacob Holmes (Chandler, AZ) - 6'3", 280 lbs
Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, West Virginia.
LB Torren Wright (Kannapolis, NC) - 6'3", 215 lbs
Top 3: Duke, NC State, West Virginia.
LB Wesley Bissainthe (Miami, FL) - 6'1". 200 lbs
Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Pitt, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, UCF, USC, West Virginia.
S Jacolby Spells (Fort Lauderdale, FL) 5'11", 170 lbs
Top 5: Syracuse, Indiana, Miami, Georgia, West Virginia.
S Mumu Bin-Wahad (Loganville, GA) - 6'0", 180 lbs
Top 10: Arizona State, TCU, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Central Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech.
ATH Jaden Mangham (Franklin, MI) - 6'3", 185 lbs
Top 15: Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, Baylor, Miami, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Kentucky, Oregon, Florida, Washington State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, West Virginia.
ATH Christion Stokes (Harper Woods, MI) - 6'0", 180 lbs
Top 7: Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Kansas, Iowa, Toledo, West Virginia.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
June is finally here which means schools are once again able to host recruits on campus for visits and hold camps. West Virginia wrapped up their first camp of the summer earlier this week and will now turn their attention to their first round of official visits. Subscribe for full article
Get Exclusive Access to West Virginia Mountaineers Content
Already a FanNation Member? Log In