Addae Shines in Mountaineer Debut

West Virginia starting free safety Alonzo Addae made his debut Saturday in the Mountaineers' blowout win over Eastern Kentucky. He finished the afternoon second on the team in tackles with seven and, in what head coach Neal Brown dubbed as the play of the day, laid out and made a diving interception along the Mountaineer sideline.

“Really, just trusting my keys - trusting what the coaches have taught me and then just playing ball. See ball – get ball, and thankfully, my teammates had a great rush on the quarterback and made him throw the ball, and I went and got it,” said Addae.”