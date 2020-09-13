SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Addae Shines in Mountaineer Debut

Christopher Hall

West Virginia starting free safety Alonzo Addae made his debut Saturday in the Mountaineers' blowout win over Eastern Kentucky. He finished the afternoon second on the team in tackles with seven and, in what head coach Neal Brown dubbed as the play of the day, laid out and made a diving interception along the Mountaineer sideline.

“Really, just trusting my keys - trusting what the coaches have taught me and then just playing ball. See ball – get ball, and thankfully, my teammates had a great rush on the quarterback and made him throw the ball, and I went and got it,” said Addae.”

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Area 304+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE CHAT: WVU vs Eastern Kentucky Game Thread/Message Board

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: 2020 WVU Football Entrance Video

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

LIVE Updates from Neal Brown Press Conference: Week 1

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

2021 Recruiting Classes of Note Outside the SIAA Top 25 Rankings

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/2021-recruiting-classes-of-note-outside-the-siaa-top-25-rankings-nc-state-arkansas-baylor-pitt

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Sagaba Konate Throws Down Insane Alley-Oop

https://twitter.com/FIBA/status/1303663618718863361?s=20

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Conversation: Who will emerge as WVU’s go-to WRs

https://twitter.com/wvufootball/status/1303057537428848646?s=21

CarsonFox

by

BenBooth

1 Active COVID-19 Case on the Football Team

Christopher Hall

WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe Throws Down Dunk Near Free Throw Line

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

2022 recruiting kicks off

Cmoyer113

Fox Sports Website Says WVU vs EKU on FS1

Christopher Hall