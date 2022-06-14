Skip to main content
Analyzing WVU's Chances for 2023 DL Justin Benton

Can the Mountaineers land a big piece to the 2023 class?

The Mountaineers have been on fire with a string of commitments in the 2023 recruiting class and that could continue with defensive lineman Justin Benton. Folks have been asking me if WVU has a legit shot of landing him despite other recruiting services predicting him to go to Georiga. 

Well, Monday night, I spoke with Brooks Austin of Dawgs Daily and he told me, "No. Not a take for Georgia. It was a tough decision for them. He didn’t even get a visit this summer."

Other schools that Benton is considering include Duke, Houston, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Tennessee. So far, WVU is the only school that Benton has taken an official visit to and it might be the only one before he makes a decision. Monday afternoon, Benton posted a tweet that hinted at a possible commitment.

One source inside the WVU program told me "we feel good" in terms of where things stand with the 6'2", 275-pound Covington, Georiga native. With all that said, the Mountaineers appear to be in front.

