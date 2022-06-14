Analyzing WVU's Chances for 2023 DL Justin Benton

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The Mountaineers have been on fire with a string of commitments in the 2023 recruiting class and that could continue with defensive lineman Justin Benton. Folks have been asking me if WVU has a legit shot of landing him despite other recruiting services predicting him to go to Georiga.

Well, Monday night, I spoke with Brooks Austin of Dawgs Daily and he told me, "No. Not a take for Georgia. It was a tough decision for them. He didn’t even get a visit this summer."

Other schools that Benton is considering include Duke, Houston, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Tennessee. So far, WVU is the only school that Benton has taken an official visit to and it might be the only one before he makes a decision. Monday afternoon, Benton posted a tweet that hinted at a possible commitment.

One source inside the WVU program told me "we feel good" in terms of where things stand with the 6'2", 275-pound Covington, Georiga native. With all that said, the Mountaineers appear to be in front.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.