Analyzing WVU's Chances of Landing DE Tomiwa Durojaiye

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

At some point this afternoon, class of 2022 defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye (6'4", 255 lbs) of Middletown, DE will be making his college decision.

Durojaiye has a top five of Kentucky, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, and West Virginia. However, Durojaiye informed Mountaineer Maven that Vanderbilt will not be in the running and the four finalists will be Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, and WVU.

Durojaiye took a visit to West Virginia back in June and said that "everything went great" and that "the facilities are top-notch". He also commented on the trajectory that the Mountaineers are on under head coach Neal Brown.

"I think it's a great program that develops their players," Durojaiye said about WVU. "From what I can see, they want to be a dominant team in the Big 12 and I love that."

Durojaiye's lead recruiters at WVU are defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and defensive line coach AJ Jackson. Over the summer months, he has developed a strong relationship with each of them but is it enough for him to choose West Virginia?

To be honest, I'm not 100% sure who Durojaiye will pick but it's not going to be WVU. Last week, he told Mountaineer Maven that WVU was third or fourth on his list and cited the uncertainty of the Big 12 as a concern. That leaves South Carolina, Kentucky, and Georgia Tech. From what I see, I believe it will be South Carolina or Georgia Tech. He has developed a very strong relationship with the GT staff and early playing time will be available to him. South Carolina also has a commitment from QB Braden Davis, who is a teammate of Durojaiye.

Durojaiye has done a good job of keeping his choice silent but one thing I do know, it's very unlikely that WVU made up that much ground in a week to jump three other schools with their future in the Big 12 remaining as an unknown.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.