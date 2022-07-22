Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2023 CB Tayvon Nelson

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

One of the top cornerbacks in the state of New York, Tayvon Nelson, will be making his decision on Saturday at 1 p.m. LIVE on his Instagram account.

The Brooklyn, NY native of Canarsie HS will be choosing between Maryland, Penn State, or West Virginia.

Following his official visit to WVU back in June, Nelson caught up with us here on Mountaineers Now to discuss how it went.

"My visit to WVU was great. What stood out the most was just the different things that WVU has that other universities don't have, especially with them being a top hospital in the country right on campus.

"The facilities were great. I love them. I got to tour around and hang out with some of the players. Hershey McLaurin was my host and seemed like a real cool guy. The campus was great too and everything isn't too far away from each other."

For the last month or so, it has really seemed like a two-team race between Maryland and West Virginia. However, it appears that the Terps have taken the lead in his recruitment. According to a couple of sources close to Nelson's recruitment, they each said to not "rule out" West Virginia but that Maryland is likely to be the choice.

