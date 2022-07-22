Skip to main content
Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2023 CB Tayvon Nelson

Can the Mountaineers add to the 2023 class this weekend?

One of the top cornerbacks in the state of New York, Tayvon Nelson, will be making his decision on Saturday at 1 p.m. LIVE on his Instagram account.

The Brooklyn, NY native of Canarsie HS will be choosing between Maryland, Penn State, or West Virginia. 

Following his official visit to WVU back in June, Nelson caught up with us here on Mountaineers Now to discuss how it went.

"My visit to WVU was great. What stood out the most was just the different things that WVU has that other universities don't have, especially with them being a top hospital in the country right on campus.

"The facilities were great. I love them. I got to tour around and hang out with some of the players. Hershey McLaurin was my host and seemed like a real cool guy. The campus was great too and everything isn't too far away from each other."

For the last month or so, it has really seemed like a two-team race between Maryland and West Virginia. However, it appears that the Terps have taken the lead in his recruitment. According to a couple of sources close to Nelson's recruitment, they each said to not "rule out" West Virginia but that Maryland is likely to be the choice. 

