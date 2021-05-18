AREA304+: Behind the Draft Day Wait for Darius Stills

Former West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills unexpectedly went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Fairmont, WV native was not expecting to be picked on the first two days of the draft but felt like he would get the call on day three sometime during rounds 4-7.

The picks were being made fast but for Stills and his family, it felt like an eternity. They questioned why he wasn't being selected, why other players at his position were being drafted in front of him, and how all 32 teams were passing up on a consensus All-American.

Late into the evening, the draft had come to an end, and Stills' phone had not rung with good news. However, back in the fifth round, Stills got a call from the Las Vegas Raiders.

"They called me in the 5th round actually telling me if things don't work out then they definitely want to sign me," Stills said. "Just having the opportunity is amazing and the motivation definitely kicked in too because coming into college I was slept on and I woke people up so I'll just do it again."

Shortly after the draft, Stills' phone rang again - it was the Raiders.

"It's unfortunate that I didn't get drafted but it's okay because at the end of the day you put your cleats on the same way as everybody else does, you just play football and I'm ready to get rolling. It was amazing just getting the opportunity to play there."

Stills admitted that the three-day-long wait was trying but it was well worth it in the end.

"There was a lot of times throughout this whole draft process where I kind of lost the reality of things and kind of getting down a little bit and just in my feels but at the end of the day, people know that I'm a ballplayer. If you watch the film, that says it too," Stills said. "I'm just going to go in there and do what I've been doing my whole life and just keep focused."

The draft process can be overwhelming for a lot of players especially ones that have no idea when they will get drafted and where they will go. Fortunately for Darius, his father, Gary, had been through the same process with the same agent, Brian Levy.

"Brian's a family guy. I talk to him every day. I just had an hour conversation with him earlier and he just kept telling me that they're excited to have me there [Las Vegas] and even though I didn't get drafted, the coaches are ecstatic to have me. Going in I'm just really excited because the coaches want me there."

Not only was the coaching staff excited to have Stills a part of the organization but so was defensive end Maxx Crosby - a friend that he had made through social media. The two had followed each other on Instagram and Twitter and when Crosby was drafted by the Raiders in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Stills congratulated him. Two years later, Crosby returned the favor and welcomed him to the NFL as his teammate.

"Before he even got drafted by the Raiders, we were friends so really just being able to have him as a mentor is going to help me a lot and he's excited to have me up there too. Just being able to have him take me under his wing and teach me the ropes of things is going to be amazing and I'm excited."

As ecstatic as Stills is to begin his journey in the NFL, he'll never forget where he came from.

"I'll miss the fans but honestly just being a part of the organization. Growing up a West Virginia fan and going to the games and having a dream come true playing for the Mountaineers. It's exciting to go to a new chapter but it's also sad because I've got to leave that behind."

