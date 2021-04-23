Area304+: What's Next for Tavon Austin?

Former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin is a free agent once again after spending part of the 2020 season with the Green Bay Packers. In four games with Green Bay, Austin caught five passes for 20 yards and had three punt returns for just 14 yards.

The 31-year-old has had trouble finding a role in the NFL since the Rams decided to trade him to Dallas following the 2017 season. He caught just 21 passes in 21 games for the Cowboys and then signed with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad before getting injured. Toward the end of the year, Austin inked with the Packers in hopes of contributing to a contending team but as Packer Central writer Bill Huber told Mountaineer Maven, it just didn't work out.

"Tavon Austin was a late-season Hail Mary thrown by the Packers, who had been stuck with dismal performances by the return units all season. In 2019, the Packers did something similar with Tyler Ervin and it paid huge dividends. Austin, however, provided no impact whatsoever. He got some run at receiver, too, but did next to nothing with five swing passes. I know quarterback Aaron Rodgers appreciated Austin's mentality and attitude, but his speed just didn't show up in explosive plays on the field - no different than his previous couple stops in the league. I'm pretty sure the Packers are moving on from him."

So with the Packers not expecting to bring Austin back, what's next? Well, there's a sense around the league that Austin will still be able to latch onto a roster somewhere but it might be as a member of a practice squad. He has to show that he can not only be productive but stay healthy. College wide receivers are more ready to play at the next level than they ever were, which makes it tough for veterans who are nearing the end of their career to find a roster spot.

For whatever reason, Austin has never lived up to expectations since being drafted 7th overall by the then St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft. You can blame it on scheme, usage, quarterback play, or even Austin just not developing into the star everyone thought he would be when he came into the league.

Unfortunately, it appears that time is running out on Austin in terms of his NFL career but who knows? Maybe he can sign on with a Super Bowl contender and become a dynamic return man and get a ring before he decides to retire. Regardless of how NFL his career finishes out, he will always be one of the most exciting players to ever step foot in Morgantown.

