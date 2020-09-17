SI.com
MountaineerMaven
College Basketball Scheduled to Begin Thanksgiving Weekend

Christopher Hall

After much debate, the Division I Council has set the start date for the college basketball season for November 25th, the day after Thanksgiving. 

“The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season,” said NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt in a release by the NCAA. “It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships.”

