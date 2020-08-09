MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Freshmen Faces: OL Jordan White

Schuyler Callihan

Recruitment

On December 5th of 2019, the Mountaineer coaching staff received a commitment from offensive lineman Jordan White of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. He chose West Virginia over several offers including from the likes of Maryland, LSU, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Virginia, Wisconsin, and a few others. Maryland appeared to be the biggest threat down the stretch, but in the end they were able to fend off the Terps. White was originally committed to Maryland before re-opening his recruitment.

Player Breakdown

White brings a toughness to the offensive line that is much needed, specifically in hopes to get the Mountaineer running game back on track, which was a weakness this past season. He is quick out of his stance and does an excellent job at extending his arms, immediately being in blocking technique. He doesn’t have long arms, so being able to immediately be in position is critical. He will be a nice fit at guard in the future.

2020 Outlook

Don't expect to see White on the field in 2020 as he will almost certainly take a redshirt year, but by his redshirt sophomore season, he should be in a position to battle for a starting spot somewhere on that offensive line.

What are your expectations for Jordan White in 2020? Let us know your thought in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Area 304+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CHAT ROOM: Possible Transfer Options, '21 Class, Kendall or Doege?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Stats From Jevon Carter's HUGE Night in Suns Win

Schuyler Callihan

Gyorko Has a Big Night for the Brewers

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

2021 Commit to arrive early

Cmoyer113

by

Doug Johnson

Miami DE Greg Rousseau to sit out season

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

LB Grad transfer possibility

Cmoyer113

by

Schuyler Callihan

Some insight on a Big 12 start date

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

FCS All American transfer?!!?

Cmoyer113

by

Christopher Hall

USA Today preseason coaches poll:

Christopher Hall

by

Christopher Hall

Update: Football Conference formats

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan