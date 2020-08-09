Freshmen Faces: OL Jordan White

Recruitment

On December 5th of 2019, the Mountaineer coaching staff received a commitment from offensive lineman Jordan White of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. He chose West Virginia over several offers including from the likes of Maryland, LSU, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Virginia, Wisconsin, and a few others. Maryland appeared to be the biggest threat down the stretch, but in the end they were able to fend off the Terps. White was originally committed to Maryland before re-opening his recruitment.

White brings a toughness to the offensive line that is much needed, specifically in hopes to get the Mountaineer running game back on track, which was a weakness this past season. He is quick out of his stance and does an excellent job at extending his arms, immediately being in blocking technique. He doesn’t have long arms, so being able to immediately be in position is critical. He will be a nice fit at guard in the future.

Don't expect to see White on the field in 2020 as he will almost certainly take a redshirt year, but by his redshirt sophomore season, he should be in a position to battle for a starting spot somewhere on that offensive line.

