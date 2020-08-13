MountaineerMaven
Freshmen Faces: OL Zach Frazier

Schuyler Callihan

Recruitment

On June 20th of 2019, West Virginia picked up a commitment from offensive lineman and Fairmont, WV native Zach Frazier (6'2", 308 lbs). Frazier was viewed as one of the Mountain State's top recruits in the 2020 recruiting class and was recruited nationally by schools such as Louisville, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and a few others before settling on the Mountaineers. 

Player Breakdown

Frazier's strength is what really pops on the tape. You can see how he became a four-time state wrestling champion in West Virginia - he just manhandles people. He has incredibly strong hands and gets a ton of push in the run game. He's a natural fit at center and has the looks of being a multi-year starter while in Morgantown. 

2020 Outlook

Despite not being one of the nation's top recruits, Frazier has always been viewed as someone who could fight for playing time early on in his career. He likely won't have much of an impact in 2020, but current starting center Chase Behrndt is entering his final year of his collegiate career, so they may make an effort to get him in a few games to get his feet wet. 

What are your expectations for Zach Frazier in 2020? Let us know your thought in the comment section below!

