Inside the Pokes: OSU Insider Zachary Lancaster Lists 6 Players to Watch For

The Mountaineers are just days away from opening the lid on Big 12 Conference play against No. 15 Oklahoma State. To provide the best insight on the Cowboys, we reached out to fellow Sports Illustrated writer Zachary Lancaster of the Pokes Report. He will be helping us out throughout the week to give you an idea of what to expect in this Saturday's game.

Today, Zachary gives us three players on each side of the ball to watch for not named Tylan Wallace or Chuba Hubbard - arguably two of the best players in the country at their position.